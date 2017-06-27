Fare hikes on the way for GO Transit, UP Express users

GO Transit and UP Express users will see the cost of longer-distance rides go up by 3 per cent beginning this fall.

A report to be presented at Wednesday’s Metrolinx board meeting indicates the fare increase will only affect single-ticket adult fares greater than $5.65. Meanwhile, trips at or below that price will see no changes. Discounts for PRESTO card users would also remain unchanged.

The proposed fare hike, which would come into effect Sept. 2, is estimated to bring in $8.5 million of additional revenue for the provincial transit agency.

“This fare increase is necessary to meet the needs of our growing customer base, expand services and ensure the financial sustainability of the corporation,” the report states.

As an example, a trip between Union Station and Oakville will go up from $8.65 to $8.90 while those with a PRESTO card will have their fare increase from $7.68 to $7.91.

The price for using the UP Express between Union to Pearson will rise from $12 to $12.35, with PRESTO going up from $9 to $9.25.

Fares at GO Transit have been frozen since the beginning of the year.