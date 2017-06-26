Toronto-based clowns continue to entertain at theatres, long-term care facilities

Ever wonder what it’s like to be a clown? Sisters Morro and Jasp do, and the pair have been entertaining people in theatres and long-term care facilities for years.

“At first it felt like just a fun way to put on shows and through the lens of these two really specific characters, Morro and Jasp, it has just evolved,” said clown performer Amy Lee, also known as Jasp.

That was 13 years ago and now both Lee and Heather Marie Annis, who is also known as Morro, have fallen in love with their characters.

Morro is a little bit of a free–spirited, adventurous tomboy who wants to be a superhero.

Jasp, on the other hand, is a perfectionist and quite controlling. She’s always looking for love and loves her sister Morro, yet at times takes her for granted.

“it’s all about love and connection and seeing one another and loving on another for who we are,” said Annis.

In their shows, they use the power of laughter to tackle issues such as bullying, poverty, puberty and sexuality. Their latest and most complex show is called “Morro and Jasp in Stupefaction,” which explores the meaning of life.

“If people can laugh at something, then they can actually have a conversation about it,” said Lee.

The award-winning, Toronto-based performers and writers have been sharing their talents across the country and abroad. Yet some of their most rewarding moments have simply been taking their act to the streets for free.

“It makes me feel warm and healed,” said Annis.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see someone go from maybe felling alone in the world in a moment to feeling connected to having a smile on their face,” said Lee.