KFC name change in Saskatoon honours Canada’s 150th birthday

In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, KFC Canada is officially changing its name to K’ehFC.

The company is marking the change with a new sign at its first-ever Canadian location in Saskatoon, which opened in 1955.

Officials said the 8th Street location has been serving Saskatoon customers since Colonel Sanders himself sealed it with a handshake.

“K’ehFC has proudly embraced its Canadian roots for 62 years, from our iconic red and white style, to our friendly, neighbourly presence from coast-to-coast,” Stephen Scarrow K’ehFC senior marketing manager, advertising and media, said in a press release.

“Canada Day is about togetherness – for the country, our communities, and for our friends and family, and bringing people together over a bucket of chicken is what K’ehFC stands for.”

The company is also marking the name change with newly-designed buckets for purchase at 610 locations.

The K’ehFC name will be in effect throughout summer.