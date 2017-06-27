Canada
KFC name change in Saskatoon honours Canada’s 150th birthday

K'ehFC, formerly known as KFC, will mark its official name change with a brand-new sign at the company's first-ever Canadian location in Saskatoon.

In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, KFC Canada is officially changing its name to K’ehFC.

The company is marking the change with a new sign at its first-ever Canadian location in Saskatoon, which opened in 1955.

Officials said the 8th Street location has been serving Saskatoon customers since Colonel Sanders himself sealed it with a handshake.

“K’ehFC has proudly embraced its Canadian roots for 62 years, from our iconic red and white style, to our friendly, neighbourly presence from coast-to-coast,” Stephen Scarrow K’ehFC senior marketing manager, advertising and media, said in a press release.

“Canada Day is about togetherness – for the country, our communities, and for our friends and family, and bringing people together over a bucket of chicken is what K’ehFC stands for.”

The company is also marking the name change with newly-designed buckets for purchase at 610 locations.

The K’ehFC name will be in effect throughout summer.

