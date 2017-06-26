Saskatoon’s panhandling draft bylaw defeated on city council tie
Proposed changes to panhandling rules in Saskatoon have been defeated following a tie vote among members of Saskatoon city council.
In January, councillors voted 6-5 in favour of a series of amendments to the city’s panhandling bylaw. However, when the draft bylaw went to a vote Monday, it failed because the vote was split 5-5.
Coun. Troy Davies wasn’t present for Monday’s meeting.
The bylaw called for buffer zones, prohibiting panhandling within eight metres of a doorway to a theatre or a liquor store.
The drafted bylaw would also ban panhandling from a person who is using or waiting to use a parking metre, along with anyone accompanying.
