June 26, 2017 9:02 pm
Updated: June 26, 2017 9:08 pm

Saskatoon’s panhandling draft bylaw defeated on city council tie

By Reporter  Global News

With one member absent, Saskatoon city council rejected proposed changes to its panhandling bylaw.

File / Global News
Proposed changes to panhandling rules in Saskatoon have been defeated following a tie vote among members of Saskatoon city council.

In January, councillors voted 6-5 in favour of a series of amendments to the city’s panhandling bylaw. However, when the draft bylaw went to a vote Monday, it failed because the vote was split 5-5.

READ MORE: Amended Saskatoon panhandling bylaw to be drafted, voted on by city council

Coun. Troy Davies wasn’t present for Monday’s meeting.

The bylaw called for buffer zones, prohibiting panhandling within eight metres of a doorway to a theatre or a liquor store.

The drafted bylaw would also ban panhandling from a person who is using or waiting to use a parking metre, along with anyone accompanying.

