Four suspects wanted after male teen stabbed at Yorkdale Mall
A man in his teens suffered serious injuries Monday evening following a stabbing at Yorkdale Mall.
Toronto police said the call to Dufferin St. and Yorkdale Rd. came in around 5:30 p.m.
Police said the suspects fled the scene and the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious, but stable condition. Toronto paramedics said he suffered stab wounds to his torso and head.
A later update from police stated they were searching for four suspects in connection with the incident.
The first suspect is described as a man with shaved black hair, who was wearing a red t-shirt with a white “U” on the left breast. He was also wearing a grey sweatshirt that was opened, with grey track pants and black and white runners.
The second suspect is a man who was wearing a black wave cap, black basketball shoes with a white trim, black pants, black and grey shirt and was possibly armed with a baton.
A female is described as the third suspect, who was wearing a light-yellow hooded jacket, a black shirt and dark shoes.
READ MORE: Teen in hospital following stabbing in Toronto’s east end
The fourth male suspect is described as wearing a white/blue baseball cap with a yellow stripe from back to front, with shoulder length black hair and a blue jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 32 Division at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
