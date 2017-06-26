‘Proud to be Canadian’: Calgary Grade 5 students create video tribute for Canada 150

Some patriotic young Calgarians have created a heartfelt tribute to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Grade 5 students at Chaparral School produced a video as a class project, each student writing and reciting a line about things they like about life in our country.

“I am a hockey player that will never let my team down,” was Rhylan Boulet’s contribution.

READ MORE: Calgary kids celebrate Canada 150: ‘We all belong here’

“I’m the daughter of immigrants,” Adetutu Akanni said. “I believe that Canada is a beautiful, unique and diverse country.”

“I refuse to let this nation close its doors on those in need,” Abdullah Al-attraqchi said, describing the video as “a cool project, because it’s showing the love of Canadians to others around the world.”

READ MORE: Calgarians sew up a symbol of celebration for Canada 150

The video also features some humorous observations of what it means to be Canadian, including the lines, “I say sorry way too much” and, “I’m a bacon, lobster, poutine and ketchup chip-eating Canadian.”

And this group contribution sums it up for all of them: “I am proud to be Canadian.”