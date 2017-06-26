Canada
June 26, 2017 8:38 pm

‘Proud to be Canadian’: Calgary Grade 5 students create video tribute for Canada 150

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Some pretty creative young Calgarians have put together a heartfelt tribute to Canada 150. Here’s Gil Tucker on their celebration of all things Canuck - from poutine to pucks.

A A

Some patriotic young Calgarians have created a heartfelt tribute to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Grade 5 students at Chaparral School produced a video as a class project, each student writing and reciting a line about things they like about life in our country.

“I am a hockey player that will never let my team down,” was Rhylan Boulet’s contribution.

READ MORE: Calgary kids celebrate Canada 150: ‘We all belong here’


Story continues below

“I’m the daughter of immigrants,” Adetutu Akanni said. “I believe that Canada is a beautiful, unique and diverse country.”

“I refuse to let this nation close its doors on those in need,” Abdullah Al-attraqchi said, describing the video as “a cool project, because it’s showing the love of Canadians to others around the world.”

READ MORE: Calgarians sew up a symbol of celebration for Canada 150

The video also features some humorous observations of what it means to be Canadian, including the lines, “I say sorry way too much” and, “I’m a bacon, lobster, poutine and ketchup chip-eating Canadian.”

And this group contribution sums it up for all of them: “I am proud to be Canadian.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada 150
Canada 150 Calgary
Chaparral School Calgary
Chaparral video project
What kids like about Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News