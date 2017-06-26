Okanagan Lake continues to drop

Okanagan Lake dropped 4.2 centimetres between Friday morning and Monday morning, though it is still 62 centimetres above full pool.

Property owners along the lakeshore should keep flood protection measures in place.

Crews are removing sandbags from creeks, and are 90 per cent finished removing them from Mill Creek.

Sandbags are now being removed from IR #7 and Middle Vernon Creek.

The public can help inventory the number, location and type of sandbags on private and public property by using a noew online application from Emergency Management BC.