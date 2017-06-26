Arrest for vehicle break-in leads to arrests in Dartmouth stabbing

The arrest of a male youth in connection with a vehicle break-in has led to charges against multiple youth in relation to a stabbing last week in Dartmouth.

Halifax police say they received a report of a male youth who had broken into a car on Mill Lane in Dartmouth, stole a purse and ran from the scene. A 16-year-old male was located in the 0-100 block of Alderney Dr. A K9 officer also found property confirmed to be from the damaged vehicle. As he was being arrested, the youth tried to pull away, and attempted to trip one of the officers and spit on him. A quantity of marijuana was found when the youth was searched.

The youth appeared in Halifax Provincial Youth Court June 20 facing one charge each of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime, theft, possession of marijuana, and two counts of breach of probation.

Through this investigation, police say they obtained information that the youth may have been involved in a stabbing last Sunday.

Police were called to Thistle St. and Wyse Rd. for a reported stabbing at 6:25 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man with a stab wound to his lower abdomen. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He had told police a group of youth surrounded him and asked for cigarettes before a male youth stabbed him with a knife.

Last Monday, police executed a search warrant at approximately 7:50 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Prince Albert Rd. During the search, evidence associated with the June 18 stabbing was seized.

On Thursday morning, police arrested a 17-year-old male from Dartmouth without incident at a residence in the 100 block of Prince Albert Rd. After, police arrested two Halifax women, aged 15 and 17, and a 14-year-old Dartmouth male at police headquarters on Gottingen Street.

All four appeared in Halifax Provincial Youth Court on Friday to face charges of robbery. The two males have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of breach of probation. The 17-year-old woman and 14-year-old male have each been charged with breach of an undertaking.

The 16-year-old arrested for damaging the vehicle on Mill Lane was held in custody and will face charges relating to the stabbing. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Youth Court at a later date.