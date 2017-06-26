Man who rammed police cruiser did not die from gunshot wounds: police

Saskatoon police say an autopsy has found a man who died after ramming a police cruiser and crashing a stolen truck did not die from gunshot wounds.

Police say an officer fired shots at the suspect when the truck rammed the cruiser after police spotted it near the airport a week ago.

They say they continued to track the vehicle after it sped off and collided with a truck — killing the driver and injuring a passenger inside.

Police say a forensic autopsy has determined gunshot wounds neither caused nor contributed to the death and their investigation is ongoing.