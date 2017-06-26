Former St. FX football star running back fatally shot in Ottawa

A Nova Scotia university says a former star running back with the Antigonish school’s football team has been killed in a shooting in Ottawa.

St. Francis Xavier’s athletics department tweeted condolences on Monday to Ashton Dickson’s family and friends.

Ottawa police say Dickson, 25, died at the scene of a shooting early Monday.

Investigators say officers were called to Rideau Street around 1 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

They say patrol officers found Dickson injured at the scene.

Dickson, an Ottawa native, was nominated for the Hec Crighton Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player in Canadian university football, in 2015.

Dickson dominated the Atlantic University Sport conference in every major rushing category with the X-Men in 2015, including 866 yards, 108.3 yards per game, 5.4 yards per carry, with five touchdowns on 160 carries.

“We are extremely saddened over the tragic death of alumnus Ashton Dickson, sincerest condolences extended to Ashton’s family and friends,” StFX Athletics said in a tweet.