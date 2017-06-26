Number of wildfires in Manitoba this year far below average

Wildfire season has been much quieter than usual so far in Manitoba.

Normally on this date, we would have had roughly 240 fires.

But this year, that number is just 71.

“We’re quite a bit before normal, but we’re coming into our hotter time of the year,” Gary Friesen, Wildfire Program Manager with Manitoba Conservation, explained. “That will translate to higher fire danger levels.”

Most of the fires this year have been caused by lightning strikes further north.

“The situation is fairly stable, and the conditions are definitely quieting down the season so far this year, but of course that can change very quickly,” Friesen said. “The situation in most of Canada is kind of the same to us.”