Mosquito numbers way down for this time of year

We’re having our best year for mosquitoes in decades.

That’s according to the city’s resident bug guy, who says most trap count numbers are at zero or one right now.

Head of Insect Control Ken Nawolsky says things still look good, even after the recent rainfall.

“What we’re seeing in the water is not too much of a concern for us because we’re actively treating it. But if we get a thunderstorm and two or three inches of rain, that’s where the game changes. So far, so good.”

Nawolsky says it’s critical that people dump out their standing water to keep eggs from hatching.

Favourable weather should continue in the near future, but a few inches of rain and humid weather could end this fantastic run of mosquito-less conditions.