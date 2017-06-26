Arrest of Toronto man facing drug, impaired driving charges captured on police helicopter video

Police in Durham Region have released aerial video that shows the takedown of a suspected drunk driver who allegedly led officers on a chase over the weekend.

Durham Regional Police said they responded to reports of an impaired driver on Salem Road in Ajax around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Officers were able to locate the vehicle, but the high-speed chase was called off for safety reasons.

“The suspect refused to stop and continued to drive in an erratic manner,” Durham Regional Police stated.

The vehicle was then located in Toronto with the help of Air1, the Durham police helicopter. Video released Monday, captured by the chopper’s infrared camera, shows the suspect’s car being followed by police in Scarborough.

The pursuit came to a halt in a driveway at the end of a cul-de-sac. A dog with the K-9 unit assisted officers in making an arrest.

Police said they seized from the vehicle a quantity of cocaine worth more than $55,000 and $3,800 in cash.

Michael Benyamin, 28, faces six charges in total, including impaired driving, refusing a breathalyzer, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and possession of the proceeds of crime for the purpose of trafficking. He was held for a bail hearing.

Durham police Const. George Tudos said the suspect is known to police.

Police are asking anyone with new information in the case to call investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers.