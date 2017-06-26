Expert: gas prices in Winnipeg should keep falling

If you think gas prices in Winnipeg are pretty good now, maybe give it a few days.

Right now, drivers are paying about 87 cents per litre. By comparison, this time last year we were paying about 16 cents more.

GasBuddy.com’s Dan McTeague told 680 CJOB that while the price is cheap now, it’s about to get even cheaper.

“Come Friday, I’m looking at prices moving near the 85 [cent] range, unless something should happen on the world market for gasoline and oil, which is not likely,” McTeague said.

Prices don’t usually drop this low in the summer. In fact, the last time gas prices were this low at this time of year, the third Harry Potter movie was playing in theatres. That was in 2004.

According to McTeague, Winnipeg’s market is one of the most competitive in Canada.

“Retailers are paying about 80-81 cents to buy their gas, taxes in. If they’re selling for 87, that’s what I very skinny margins. It’s part of the reason why prices are so low in Winnipeg.”

Some other reasons why gas is cheap right now: low crude prices, lots of supply and even the poor weather.