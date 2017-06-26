Peter Watts: teaching youngsters about cannabis

The federal government has established a deadline of July 1, 2018, to enact legislation that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

READ MORE: Canadians have a long way to go to meet new marijuana use guidelines

While the argument rages over how it’s sold, where it’s sold and who should get a piece of the financial pie that is expected to result from marijuana sales, a more important discussion has been launched.

The executive director of Drug Free Kids Canada, Marc Paris, was a guest on the Alberta Morning News on Sunday.

LISTEN: Drug Free Kids Canada on talking about marijuana with your kids

Paris suggested that parents should be having meaningful and open conversations with their children about their life choices and the risks associated with drugs.

“Parents need to educate themselves about drugs, so that they can start a conversation with their children about cannabis. And youngsters need to learn that peer-group pressure is a two-way street,” he told me. “Even as children are pressured to try marijuana, for example, they can also set an example of living a drug-free lifestyle.”

You can learn about how to start the conversation at drugfreekidscanada.org.