No one injured after partial roof collapse at NSLC in Wolfville, N.S.

No one was injured after a portion of the roof collapsed at the Nova Scotia Liquor Commission store in Wolfville, N.S., Monday afternoon.

RCMP confirm they received a 911 call to the NSLC location on Front Street at about 3:09 p.m. Monday.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said police are on scene helping with traffic control. He said Wolfville Fire was also dispatched.

Police say everyone got out of the building safely.

The NSLC said in a tweet at 3:44 p.m. that due to structural issues the store was closed until further notice.