Edmonton Oilers re-sign Zack Kassian to 3-year deal

The Edmonton Oilers and forward Zack Kassian have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth a reported $5.85 million.

Kassian has been an excellent add by Peter Chiarelli. He has committed on and off the ice to reinventing himself and become a better player https://t.co/ggrbrgOXZr — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) June 26, 2017

Kassian, 26, registered seven goals and 24 points in 70 regular season games with the Oilers last season. He also chipped in with three goals in 13 playoff games.

The Oilers acquired Kassian from Montreal during the 2015-16 season.

READ MORE: Edmonton sports corner: The Kassian risk

Since then, the 6’3”, 207-pound winger has accumulated 10 goals and 23 assists in 115 regular season games.

Monday was also the deadline for teams to issue qualifying offers to RFA’s. The Oilers issued qualifying offers to Leon Draisaitl, Joey Laleggia, Dillon Simpson and Bogdan Yakimov

More coming…