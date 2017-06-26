Okanagan community has new Fire Chief

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) has appointed a new fire chief in the Wilson’s Landing Fire Protection District.

Starting Monday, Don Bennison takes on the chief’s duties for the paid on-call department, which serves residents living along Westside Road near Lake Okanagan Resort.

Bennison has been a firefighter with the department since 2005, chairing the department Officer’s Committee and serving as Deputy Chief since 2011.

“Don is well known within the Wilson’s Landing and Traders Cove communities thanks to his long-service with the fire department,” RDCO Fire Services Manager Ross Kotscherofski said. “He’s well respected by everyone involved with the fire service and played an instrumental role over the past few years in directing the Wilson’s Landing response to several recent interface wildfires in the area.”

Bennison served as Incident Commander during the recent Pine Point wildfire and last summer’s Cinnabar Creek blaze. He also led the nighttime evacuation of Traders Cove during the 2016 Bear Creek wildfire.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Don, his officers and dedicated firefighters who remain committed to providing fire protection and fire prevention to their neighbours throughout the fire service area,” Kotscherofski said.

Bennison takes over from former chief Rob Baker who recently stepped down and remains with the department in a leadership role.