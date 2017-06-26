Weather
June 26, 2017 2:39 pm
Updated: June 26, 2017 3:19 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: thunderstorm risk Tuesday

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday before rain and wind move back into Saskatoon's weather forecast round out the month.

Heat returns temporarily

Warm winds turn cold

Thunderstorm risk Tuesday

Wet & windy mid-week

Risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday before rain and wind move back in to round out the month.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

10 degrees was where Saskatoon started the work week under mostly cloudy skies.

A warm south-southeasterly winds then picked up through the morning to around 30 km/h with gusts upwards of 45 km/h, helping warm us up into the low 20s by noon.

Warm winds will remain brisk this afternoon, helping warm us up into the mid 20s later on with mostly cloudy skies continuing for the rest of the day.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight as we slip back down to the low teens by the early morning hours.

Tuesday

Clouds will roll back in on Tuesday as a low pressure system swings in early in the day and brings in a chance of showers and thunderstorms from morning into the early afternoon.

A cold front sweeping through on Tuesday will kick up a good chance of showers and thunderstorms.

SkyTracker Weather

Temperatures will shoot up into the mid 20s by midday before cooling back a few degrees as a cold front sweeps through and kicks up northwesterly winds to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 km/h at times.

Warm winds will turn cold on Tuesday behind a cold front swinging through the region.

SkyTracker Weather

Wednesday-Friday

Cooler air will sweep in behind the system, dropping daytime highs from around 23 degrees on Wednesday, back into the high teens on Thursday before gradually rebuilding back into the 20s Friday.

Clouds will roll back in as an upper low swings in on Wednesday bringing in a good chance of rain later in the day, continuing into Thursday before easing into Friday with a mostly cloudy end to the week.

Rain moves in mid-week as an upper low sweeps through central Saskatchewan.

SkyTracker Weather

Canada Day 150 Long Weekend Outlook

There is still some significant discrepancy as to what will pan out for the big Canada Day 150 long weekend, however at this point it looks like Saturday will be the sunniest, but also the coolest day with cloud cover and a chance of showers move in for the rest of the long weekend with highs warming into the mid 20s.

We will keep an eye on the situation and bring you the latest, most up-to-date forecast as the weekend in the coming days.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

