Dashcam captures woman falling on Alberta highway after running to pick up lost cargo

A video showing traffic on a busy Alberta highway coming to a stop is serving as a warning to properly secure truck loads.

Multiple drivers were forced to slam on their brakes as a woman ran across the southbound lanes to pick up lost cargo.

A Global viewer sent in dashcam video from Monday at around 8:30 a.m. showing what happened on the southbound lanes of the QEII Highway in Airdrie, Alta.

READ MORE: Alberta dashcam catches near collision as car passes truck on Highway 22

“It looked like she must have lost that bag out of her truck; it didn’t look like anything was covered,” said the driver who captured the video, who preferred not to be named. “She decided with the break in the traffic to make a run across and down she went. So luckily she didn’t get hit.

“I slammed on my brakes. I thought she was going to run back with it.”

The driver said as he exited Yankee Valley Boulevard, he noticed a car with a similar-looking bag to the one the lady had lost, suggesting other bags may have been lost on the highway.

READ MORE: Dashcam captures close call between speeding cars on Edmonton freeway

The driver said when he saw her run and fall, he just hoped other drivers would stop.

“You can see a break but every lane was full and moving at [normal] speed. We were all doing 110 km/h right there and came to a stop. She’s just lucky.”

Airdrie RCMP were not initially aware of the incident, but said cargo should always be properly secured, whether using an enclosed trailer, netting or ties.

“Stop and check to ensure your load is secure often,” Const. Daniel Martin told Global News. “An insecure load is an offence under the Vehicle Equipment Regulations Act, carrying a fine of $465.”

Martin said if cargo is lost, drivers should pull over to the side of the road and activate four-way flashers.

“If traffic is heavy and you’re unable to retrieve the objects safely, call 911 and request police assistance. Objects on the road are a hazard for all motorists.”