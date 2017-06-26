World
June 26, 2017 1:12 pm
Updated: June 26, 2017 1:40 pm

Skeleton of 1,800-year-old dog unearthed in Rome subway construction

By Staff The Associated Press

This photo made available by the Italian Culture Ministry, shows part of the 1,800-year-old skeleton of a dog, which apparently perished in a blaze in Rome.

Italian Culture Ministry Via AP
ROME — Digging for Rome’s new subway has unearthed the charred ruins of a 3rd century building and the 1,800-year-old skeleton of a dog that apparently perished in a fire.

Archaeologists think the dog was trapped in a blaze that largely consumed the building that was unearthed while digging for Rome’s new subway.

READ MORE: IN PHOTOS: Rare Roman relics unearthed in Rome subway construction

Archaeologists on Monday said they made the discovery on May 23 while examining a 10-metre hole near the ancient Aurelian Walls as part of construction work.

The frescoed wall segment, part of the charred ruins of a 3rd-century building.

Italian Culture Ministry Via AP

“A Pompeii-like scene” was how the Culture Ministry described the findings that evoked comparisons to the inhabitants trapped by the 79 A.D. Vesuvius volcanic explosion and preserved for centuries in the ruins of Pompeii.

Experts say the Rome ruins might be from an aristocrat’s home or from military barracks. A table leg, frescoed wall fragments and other decorations offer clues to how Romans then lived.

Parts of the 1,800-year-old skeleton of a dog that archaeologists think was trapped in a blaze.

Italian Culture Ministry Via AP

