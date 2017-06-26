Man facing charge of indecent act: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police says a man has been charged with committing an indecent act after an incident was reported on a trail on Saturday.
According to police, officers received a call about a man masturbating in Long Lake Park at approximately 11:30 a.m.
A man and his son were walking along the 0-100 block of Old Sambro Road, when they found a man naked and masturbating. The father reportedly yelled at the man who quickly got dressed and left the area.
Police were able to quickly find and arrest a suspect without incident.
The 53-year-old man was later released and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Aug. 1.
