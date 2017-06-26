Calgary dayhome resident charged with sexual offences against 3-year-old girl
Calgary police have charged a man in his 50s in connection with a sex-related offence that allegedly occurred at a Citadel dayhome.
The incident was reported to officers in February; a three-year-old girl told her parents she was inappropriately touched by a man while at her dayhome.
In a Monday news release, police said a man who lives in the home but isn’t the primary caregiver is alleged to have had sexual contact with the young girl when the two were alone.
During the course of their investigation, officers contacted parents whose kids attended the dayhome during the same period as the alleged incident. A series of DNA samples were also submitted for testing, which police said “contributed to the length of the investigation.”
Police said the dayhome operator is co-operating with the investigation.
Gary Francis Hachey, 51, is charged with sexual interference and sexual assault with a child.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 4.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.
Tips for choosing a dayhome from Calgary police
Amid news of the charges, Calgary police issued a list of suggestions for parents to consider when researching potential dayhomes:
- Ask about dayhome health and safety plans and emergency plans.
- Conduct a visit when the dayhome is open to observe activities, daily routines, as well as indoor and outdoor spaces, toys and other equipment.
- Ask for a criminal record check for all occupants of the home dated within the last three years.
- Conduct reference checks with parents of current or previous day home children.
- Ensure the dayhome operator has up-to-date CPR and first aid training.
- Check in with your children and have age-appropriate conversations about inappropriate touching or unexplained injuries.
- For more information about how to recognize signs of child abuse, visit the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre website at www.sheldonkennedycac.ca.
