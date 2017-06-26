Calgary dayhome resident charged with sexual offences against 3-year-old girl

Calgary police have charged a man in his 50s in connection with a sex-related offence that allegedly occurred at a Citadel dayhome.

The incident was reported to officers in February; a three-year-old girl told her parents she was inappropriately touched by a man while at her dayhome.

In a Monday news release, police said a man who lives in the home but isn’t the primary caregiver is alleged to have had sexual contact with the young girl when the two were alone.

During the course of their investigation, officers contacted parents whose kids attended the dayhome during the same period as the alleged incident. A series of DNA samples were also submitted for testing, which police said “contributed to the length of the investigation.”

Police said the dayhome operator is co-operating with the investigation.

Gary Francis Hachey, 51, is charged with sexual interference and sexual assault with a child.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 4.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips for choosing a dayhome from Calgary police

Amid news of the charges, Calgary police issued a list of suggestions for parents to consider when researching potential dayhomes: