Protest held in Saskatoon over motorized boat launch proposal

Human powered vessels took to the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon on Sunday to protest a proposal by the city to build a motorized boat launch near the boathouse in Victoria Park.

A united flotilla of rowing shells, canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and other human-powered vessels proceeded downstream from the water treatment plant, past river landing and then returned upstream.

The protesters advocated for safety on the river and said they would be compromised if the boat launch is built too close to where human power vessels congregate.

“The safety of all people who use the river is magnified when you see how many people are out,” Nicole Golden, from the Saskatoon Rowing Club, explained.

“Often we see them in little groups. You don’t think there’s that many people using the river. Some days the rec canoe club will have 90 boats signed out in one single day.”

City officials said it is still conducting the river access study and more public engagement will be done.

A report is expected to be presented to city council in the fall.