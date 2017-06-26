Donald Trump accuses Obama of ‘colluding, obstructing’ in 2016 election

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday accusing Barack Obama of collusion and obstruction, in an attempt to help Hillary Clinton win the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

On Friday, a Washington Post story stated that the CIA notified Obama that Russian President Vladimir Putin was directly involved in “a cyber campaign to disrupt and discredit the U.S. presidential race.”



The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

The intelligence briefings went on to suggest Putin’s directions were intended to damage or even potentially prevent Clinton from defeating Trump.

Based on interviews with more than three dozen current and former senior U.S. officials, the Post report raises more questions about Russia’s meddling in the election and details how the Obama administration struggled to respond to Putin’s apparent attack against the U.S.

Trump suggested in a tweet Monday that Obama “didn’t want to rock the boat” and it did the Democratic party and “crooked Hillary” no good.

…and did not want to "rock the boat." He didn't "choke," he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

Trump ended the stream of tweets saying he should be given an apology.

..under a magnifying glass, they have zero "tapes" of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

— With files from Andrew Russell and Kevin Nielsen