Hwy. 401 eastbound closed at Hwy. 400 due to tractor-trailer rollover

A tractor-trailer rollover has closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 400 Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on the eastbound collector on-ramp to Highway 400.

Images from the scene show the vehicle on an overpass leaning on its right side next to a concrete railing.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed all lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 400 as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported but the road closure has resulted in traffic gridlock for the rush-hour commute.

There’s no time frame when Highway 401 will fully reopen.