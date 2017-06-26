Traffic
June 26, 2017 9:07 am

Hwy. 401 eastbound closed at Hwy. 400 due to tractor-trailer rollover

By Web Producer  Global News

A tractor-trailer rollover has closed the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 at Hwy. 400 on June 26, 2017.

Ontario Provincial Police
A A

A tractor-trailer rollover has closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 400 Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on the eastbound collector on-ramp to Highway 400.

Images from the scene show the vehicle on an overpass leaning on its right side next to a concrete railing.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed all lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 400 as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported but the road closure has resulted in traffic gridlock for the rush-hour commute.

There’s no time frame when Highway 401 will fully reopen.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway 400
highway 401
Hwy. 401 close
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
tractor trailer
tractor-trailer crash
tractor-trailer rollover

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News