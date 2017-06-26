Search called off after missing Belmont, Ont. man found dead

The family of a Belmont man reported missing last week is asking for privacy as they deal with the loss of their loved one.

Elgin County OPP announced they were searching for Steven Brett, 56, after he didn’t return home from a trip to Woodstock on Monday.

Then on Sunday, members of his family posted on Facebook saying they would no longer be asking for information about Brett to be shared, thanking all those who offered their support.

They asked for privacy as they deal with the loss of a partner, father, son, brother, uncle, co-worker and friend. No further details about Brett’s death were released.

The OPP has not released any further information about the case at this time.