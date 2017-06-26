Canada
June 26, 2017

Search for missing Thornhill woman in Burlington

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML
49-year old Katherine Hiscox of Thornhill, Ontario missing since Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Halton police are asking for your help in trying to find a Thornhill woman missing from the Burlington area.

Katherine Hiscox, 49, left her cousin’s Burlington home abruptly last Tuesday in a 2007 white Camry taken from a family member.

She was last seen at a Markham area gas station later that same day.

Halton police are concerned for her well-being given the length of time without contact and that she left so suddenly.

Anyone with information about Hiscox is asked to call Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

Hiscox is described as a white female, 5’6″, 140 pounds, blond, shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and no teeth. She was wearing a beige-grey striped T-shirt, grey sweat pants and flip-flops.

