Bob Layton Editorial: Does council get a pass on buses?

Some days, it must be a real headache to be a member of city council. I wonder if their motto is, “Damned if you do and damned if you don’t?”

As the fall election approaches, I suspect some of them lost the confidence of the people when they voted to get rid of the City of Champions signs.

The approval of safe injection sites is seen by some as tacit approval for illegal drug use, yet others applaud.

Now, it’s the change in bus service.

The recommendations are drawing the ire of patrons who will have to walk further to catch the bus and drivers who may be left unemployed.

Jay tweets to say ETS has become a joke and an inconvenience. With the waiting times and fares and routes, he hears riders saying they wish they could just take a taxi or a ride-share.

That is actually part of the proposed plan, Jay, but will it further disappoint those who don’t get that option?

On the other side of the council consideration coin, Dennis tweets he’s glad they’re finally trying to fix things. He believes a big part of their problem was trying to provide 100 per cent coverage.

Let me know what you think council should be doing about Edmonton Transit and how it will affect you.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.