North Shore Rescue deployed to Bowen Island in search for missing hiker

It’s another call out in an already busy weekend for North Shore Rescue.

The team has been deployed to Bowen Island, where a man went missing on a hike Sunday afternoon.

Team leader Mike Danks says the 55-year-old was in a group of three but got separated from them during a hike down Mount Gardner.

“He is not injured, but he does not have a cell phone. So we don’t really have anything other than a point last seen at the summit.” Danks said.

He added the man only has a little bit of food with him and isn’t prepared to spend the night outside.

The team has already handled two calls this weekend, both on Mount Seymour where hikers became lost in the snow in the Goldie Lake area.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue were also deployed Saturday to help a hiker that became overcome by the heat.