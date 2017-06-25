Eid celebration draws thousands to Prairieland Park

After fasting throughout the day for an entire month, Sunday marks a day of celebration for the Muslim community in Saskatoon.

Eid al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast, was celebrated by Muslims around the world.

In Saskatoon, the day included a congregational prayer and a sermon that took place at Prairieland Park.

Organizers say 9,000 people came out to celebrate the end of Ramadan — a 30-day period where Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

“You can imagine it’s a logistical challenge, but what brings us all together is our common faith and our belief in enriching what is the Canadian fabric,” said Mateen Raazi, with the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan.

“[Ramadan] went by extremely quickly, faster than what I thought. I really enjoyed my meal at the end of the day,” said Hanan Elbardouh, with the Islamic Association.

The month-long fast allows for a time of spiritual renewal with self-reflection.

“Ramadan follows the lunar calendar. Right now, it’s falling in the summer and we hit the longest day of the year. We fasted from sunrise to sunset. Sunset was at 9:30 p.m.,” Elbardouh said.

Raazi compared Sunday morning’s celebration to the same caliber as Christmas.

“As with any community, if somebody was to pose the question, ‘Why is Christmas important?’ You should see the look on the face of the children,” said Raazi. “Our children would give you the same response. Children get presents — they get to meet each other, and they get food.”

The Islamic Association of Saskatchewan brings together Muslims from more than 60 different countries of origin.