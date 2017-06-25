Stolen bulldog found safe in Oliver

UPDATE: After being missing for more than 24 hours, Ellie Mae was found safe just a few kilometres away from where she was stolen. Her owners said she was hungry, but otherwise doing pretty well. They want to thank everyone who stepped up to help with the search effort.

A full-scale search is underway for a missing 3-year-old English Bulldog, named Ellie Mae, who was inside her owner’s vehicle when it was stolen Saturday.

Have you seen Ellie? A desperate search underway for the missing English bulldog who was inside a truck when it was stolen #Oliver yesterday pic.twitter.com/9Z6BVPtBf4 — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) June 25, 2017

Brad Russell and his wife Kristy, who are from Prince George and visiting the Okanagan, left Ellie Mae in their truck with the air conditioning on while they went for lunch at a taco stand in Oliver on Saturday afternoon.

The couple was only a few feet away waiting for their food, when someone jumped into the truck and sped off.

“It was pure panic,” Brad Russell said. “I knew the dog was in the back. I tried to stop traffic to see if someone would pick me up to follow the truck but there was no luck. Yeah, total hopelessness.”

They weren’t able to see who stole the truck but say the suspect drove away south towards Osoyoos. RCMP spotted the vehicle Saturday night heading north towards Penticton, but couldn’t capture the suspect before they sped away.

The truck is a 2015 Nissan Titan similar to the one pictured below.

The vehicle is dark grey with four doors, has a six-inch lift kit and 35-inch tires. It also has black rims with red lettering on them and the B.C. license plate Kw9-980.

The Russells are offering a $5,000 reward for Ellie Mae’s return.