Desperate search for bulldog who was inside truck stolen in Oliver

A full-scale search is underway for a missing 3-year-old English Bulldog, Ellie Mae, who was inside her owners vehicle when it was stolen Saturday.

Have you seen Ellie? A desperate search underway for the missing English bulldog who was inside a truck when it was stolen #Oliver yesterday pic.twitter.com/9Z6BVPtBf4 — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) June 25, 2017

Brad Russell and his wife Kristy, who are from Prince George, are visiting the Okanagan. They went for lunch at a taco stand in Oliver Saturday afternoon. Ellie Mae was in their truck and because of how hot it was the Russell’s left the truck running with the air conditioning on.

The couple was only a few feet away waiting for their food, when someone jumped into the truck and sped off.

“It was pure panic,” owner Brad Russell said. “I knew the dog was in the back. I tried to stop traffic to see if someone would pick me up to follow the truck but there was no luck. Yeah, total hopelessness.”

They weren’t able to see who stole the truck but say the suspect drove away south towards Osoyoos. RCMP spotted the vehicle Saturday night heading north towards Penticton, but couldn’t capture the suspect before they sped away.

The truck is a 2015 Nissan Titan similar the one pictured below.

It’s dark grey with four doors, has a six inch lift kit and 35 inch tires. It also has black rims with red lettering on them and the B.C. license plate Kw9-980.

The Russell’s are offering a $5,000 reward for Ellie’s return.