June 25, 2017 7:10 pm

In Photos: Pets in the Park celebrates 25th anniversary at Hawrelak Park

It’s a summer favourite for pet owners in Edmonton, and this year, Pets in the Park marks its 25th anniversary.

Hundreds of pet owners and their four-legged friends took part in activities at Hawrelak Park including a walk and run that raised money for the Edmonton Humane Society.

The day also included food trucks, a dog-friendly beer garden, face painting and doggie demos.

The Edmonton Humane Society takes in about 9,000 animals every year, providing medical treatment and a new home for many.

The goal of Sunday’s fundraiser was $100,000.

“It’s the walk and the run that attracts the most people, where most of our pledges come from,” organizer Miranda Jordan-Smith said.”It’s just a great opportunity for people in the community to come down to the park with their pet and interact with other animals — it raises awareness for animals and promotes the human-animal bond.”

Singer Jann Arden served as grand marshall.

