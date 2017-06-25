Cyclist sent to hospital following collision on Gateway Boulevard Saturday

A cyclist was sent to hospital Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Gateway Boulevard.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 39 Avenue.

Witnesses say the man was standing on his bike, pulling a trailer and looking to cross the busy street at an unmarked area.

“He was struggling on the curb because his tires got caught. He wasn’t actually on the road. He was on the grass,” Sonya Lambert said. “He was standing up pedalling and it looked like he made eye contact with the driver — because he was driving in front of me — we were doing the speed limit.”

Lambert was one of several drivers who pulled over to help the cyclist and called 911.

“The gentleman was lying on the ground bleeding from the back of his head,” Lambert said.

Officers on scene said the cyclist was in stable condition.

“I feel bad for the guy that got hit, and the one that hit him — but it was an accident,” Lambert said.

Police continue to investigate but don’t anticipate any charges will be laid against the driver.