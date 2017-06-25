Stabbing outside Winnipeg nightclub Sunday morning

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses to a nightclub stabbing.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were on the scene of a large fight in front of Citizen nightclub on Bannatyne avenue.

Officers said a man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body was sent to hospital in critical condition.

Winnipeg Police is asking for the public’s help in locating any witnesses who may have been at the club or near it at the time of the incident.