Winnipeg Jets unveil schedule and roster for upcoming development camp

WINNIPEG – Fans won’t have to wait long to see all the recent Winnipeg Jets’ draft picks.

The Jets announced the schedule for their annual development camp on Sunday with all eight of their draft picks to be in attendance including first round selection Kristian Vesalainen.

In all 34 prospects are listed on the development camp roster but defenceman Tucker Poolman and forward Jordy Stallard won’t be lacing up the skates because of injuries. Forwards Kyle Connor and Jack Roslovic are among the players expected to be on the ice.

The 5-day camp begins on Monday with on-ice testing and concludes with a scrimmage on Friday. Like usual all of the practices at the Bell MTS Iceplex are open to the public.

Winnipeg Jets Development Camp Schedule (Bell MTS Iceplex)

Mon, June 26 – 1:00 pm

Tue, June 27 – 10:00 am

Wed, June 28 – 10:00 am

Thu, June 29 – 10:00 am

Fri, June 30 – 10:30 am

Winnipeg Jets Development Camp Roster

Goalies: Arvid Holm, Cole Kehler, Jake Kielly, Colton Phinney

Defencemen: Jacob Cedarholm, Chris Dienes, Croix Evingson, Leon Gawanke, Jack Glover, Luke Green, Johnathan Kovacevic, Sami Niku, Nelson Nogier, Tucker Poolman*, Dylan Samberg, Logan Stanley

Forwards: Mason Appleton, Francis Beauvillier, Kyle Connor, Erik Foley, C.J. Franklin, Jansen Harkins, Ryan Kuffner, Brendan Lemieux, Skyler McKenzie, Jack Roslovic, Michael Spacek, Jared Spooner, Jordy Stallard*, Nico Sturm, Alex Tonge, Matt Ustaski, Santeri Virtanen, Kristian Vesalainen

*Attending, but not participating due to injury