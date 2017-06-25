Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing 35-year-old woman

The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for help in locating 35-year-old Julie Goodswimmer.

She was expected to return to Grande Prairie earlier Sunday morning, and was reported missing after she failed to return.

Goodswimmer has dark hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-five, and weighs 185 pounds.

There is a general concern for her well-being, and RCMP would like to locate Goodswimmer as soon as possible.

If you have information, call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 1-780-830-5701, or call your local police detachment. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com, if you’d like to remain anonymous.