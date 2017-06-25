COMMENTARY: A world record sniper shot, what you need to know about cancer, and the issue of opioid prescriptions

Canada’s military snipers have long been known to be among the best in the world. Today, Lt.-Col. Steve Day (retired) former commanding officer of Joint Taskforce Two will join us to speak about the 3,540-metre (2.1 miles) shot by a JTF2 special operator in Iraq as he eliminated an ISIS terrorist.

How does a member of Canada’s military qualify to become a member of the counter-terrorist JTF2 unit — recognized by special forces experts as one of the world’s elite — and what does training consist of for Joint Taskforce Two members?

Cancer diagnosis will be in the future of almost one of every two Canadians. Dr. David Palma, oncologist, cancer researcher at the Ontario Institute of Cancer Research and author of Taking Charge of Cancer: What You Need to Know to Get the Best Treatment, will discuss why cancer patients should know how to read their medical charts, how to double-check a doctor’s recommendations, and understanding the difference between treatment aimed at a cure and treatment designed to slow cancer down.

Never choose a low-volume surgeon for the particular cancer you may be diagnosed with, urges Dr. Palma, because that can double or triple the chance of death.

I’m going to court. To fight a traffic ticket. Is that a wise decision? Paralegal and retired police officer Doug Morton joins me. I’ll be asking if you’ve been to traffic court — what was the experience like?

Also, the individual charged with speeding through a Regina construction zone — if convicted, should he lose his driver’s licence for an appreciable period of time and have his car confiscated and sold? Some are suggesting exactly that. We’ll ask you.

Canadian doctors are beginning to approach me on the issue of opioids and today, you’ll hear Dr. Mary Redford, pain management specialist in Ottawa. Dr. Redmond has 1,200 patients and believes in opioid prescriptions, and challenges the federal and provincial government’s message and stand on opioids.

Some of her colleagues are no longer treating pain patients because of the government messaging. I’l be reading emails from emergency department (ED) doctors today.

And Dawn Rae Downton and her husband Bob Haagenson will share what it’s like to not only live with excruciating chronic pain (agony), Dawn Rae’s reality, but also, for her to have a suicide plan in place, if her fentanyl prescription (in place for 12 years) is significantly cut or withheld entirely.

