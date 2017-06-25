Canada
June 25, 2017 11:16 am
Updated: June 25, 2017 11:21 am

Talks between LCBO, workers continue as midnight strike deadline looms

By Staff The Canadian Press

The LCBO has extended store hours for its outlets this weekend to allow customers to stock up ahead of the 12:01 a.m. strike deadline on Monday.

Doug Ives / File / The Canadian Press
A A

TORONTO – Talks are continuing today between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and its workers, who have threatened to go on strike at one minute past midnight.

But there’s no word on how the talks between the LCBO and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union are going.

A conciliator involved in the negotiations has imposed a media blackout and neither side can comment.

READ MORE: Union sets up strike headquarters outside LCBO head office days before deadline

Although the union has threatened job action if a deal isn’t reached by midnight, union president Smokey Thomas had previously expressed confidence an agreement would be worked out.

The LCBO has extended store hours for its outlets this weekend to allow customers to stock up.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Labour
lcbo
LCBO strike
Liquor Control Board of Ontario
Ontario Public Service Employees Union
OPSEU
Smokey Thomas

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News