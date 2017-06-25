No winning ticket for Saturday night’s $9.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot

No winning ticket was sold for the $9.4 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The unofficial winning numbers in Saturday’s draw were: 3, 11, 16, 40, 43 and 46. The bonus number was 36.

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 28 will be approximately $12 million.