Home for homeless pets now open

Ever seen a stray animal and hoped it would end up somewhere safe? A new facility opened today that plans to be that safe place.

The animal hospital, is designed specifically to help homeless, abandoned and abused animals that are rescued by AARCS, and will not be open to the public.

It will be a refuge for less fortunate pets that require medical attention prior to being placed for adoption. The facility has on-site x-ray, dental machines and two operating suites.

AARCS stated that their mission is to ensure that thousands of homeless animals will get the care they need today and for years to come. The organization is supported by over 1,000 volunteers province-wide.

“We are eternally grateful for the support received for this project from animal lovers across the province,” said AARCS executive director, Deanna Thompson. “With veterinary costs being our top expense we will be able to reduce our costs dramatically allowing us to help even more animals in need.”

Last year, AARCS took in over 3,000 animals – many requiring extensive medical care.