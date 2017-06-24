Eskimos open the regular season in Vancouver against the B.C. Lions

The Western Division is expected to be extremely competitive this CFL season so it’s appropriate that the Edmonton Eskimos will open their regular season against a divisional opponent in the B.C. Lions on Saturday from B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.

It’s first the first of three meetings between the two teams this season

READ MORE: Eskimos rookie receiver appreciates second chance from Esks

The Eskimos will start four American receivers including rookie Duke Williams who dazzled in two pre-season games catching six passes for 182 yards and scored two touchdowns in two games. Williams says he’s eagerly anticipating his first CFL start.

“It hasn’t hit me yet, I’m sure it’s going to hit me when I walk out on the field,” Williams said. “It all started with hard work, I came in with the mindset of earning a job and competing. At the end of the day they are my brothers, I just learn from them. I competed everyday at practice and when the opportunity presented itself I took advantage of it.”

On defense 2016 second round pick Arjen Colquhoun will start at wide corner spot in the secondary giving the Eskimos three Canadian starters including WIL linebacker Adam Konar and safety Neil King.

The Eskimos have placed defensive back Forrest Hightower on the six-game injured list; he practiced briefly this week for the first time since suffering an injury in week one of training camp. Running back Travon Van is on the one-game injured list, he missed the entire week of practice with injury.

Several other players have been placed on the Eskimos injured list despite practicing this week. Defensive end Marcus Howard, defensive back Marcell Young, receiver Shamawd Chambers, and offensive lineman Colin Kelly are on the six-game injured list. Receiver Bryant Mitchell and offensive lineman J-S Roy have been placed on the one-game injured list.

The following are the projected Eskimos offensive and defensive starters for Sunday’s game:

Offence

Quarterback: Mike Reilly

Running Back: John White

Offensive Line: Joel Figueroa-Simeon Rottier-Justin Sorensen-Matt O’Donnell-Tony Washington

Receivers: Vidal Hazelton-Adarius Bowman-Cory Watson-Brandon Zylstra-Duke Williams

Defense

Defensive Line: Philip Hunt-Almondo Sewell-Euclid Cummings-Odell Willis

Linebackers: Adam Konar-J.C. Sherritt-Kenny Ladler

Defensive Backs: Johnny Adams-Garry Peters-Neil King-Brandyn Thompson-Arjen Colquhoun

While the Eskimos are hoping to build off a 10-8 record and an appearance in the Eastern Division Final last season the Lions are hoping to find the next level as well. In 2016 the Lions finished second in the Western Division with a 12-6 record and lost to the Calgary Stampeders in the Division final. Middle linebacker Solomon Eliminian says expectations are high for the Lions.

“I think the biggest thing is our expectations,” Eliminian said. “Last year people picked us last but we always knew we had a good team. The biggest thing is when you meet your expectations good things will happen. Every year we want to win a Grey Cup and I feel like we have the components to do that. It’s not just about November it’s about one game at a time.”

You can hear the Eskimos season opener on Saturday against the B.C. Lions on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 6:30pm. The opening kick-off is at 8pm from B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.