NHL Draft: Oilers move up in round 3 to draft goaltender Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers made a trade on the second day of the NHL draft.

The Oilers moved up to pick 78th in round three, drafting Lethbridge Hurricanes goaltender Stuart Skinner.

The Edmonton native picked up 34 wins in 60 games with the Hurricanes last season while posting a 0.905 save percentage, and a 3.26 goals against average.

The Oilers gave up the 82nd and 126th picks to the Arizona Coyotes in the deal.

With the 84th pick the Oilers selected Russian defenceman Dmitri Samorukov. Samorukov scored four goals and set up 16 others in 67 games with the Guelph Storm last season.

Day two of the draft continues. The Oilers still have picks to make at 115, 146, 177, and 208.