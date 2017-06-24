Sports
June 24, 2017 11:58 am
Updated: June 24, 2017 11:59 am

NHL Draft: Oilers move up in round 3 to draft goaltender Stuart Skinner

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor  630CHED

The Oilers moved up to pick 78 in round three to draft Lethbridge Hurricanes goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Reid Wilkins, 630 CHED
A A

The Edmonton Oilers made a trade on the second day of the NHL draft.

The Oilers moved up to pick 78th in round three, drafting Lethbridge Hurricanes goaltender Stuart Skinner.

The Edmonton native picked up 34 wins in 60 games with the Hurricanes last season while posting a 0.905 save percentage, and a 3.26 goals against average.

The Oilers gave up the 82nd and 126th picks to the Arizona Coyotes in the deal.

LISTEN: Skinner chats with Reid, Jack and Bob

With the 84th pick the Oilers selected Russian defenceman Dmitri Samorukov. Samorukov scored four goals and set up 16 others in 67 games with the Guelph Storm last season.

READ MORE: NHL Draft: Edmonton Oilers take forward Kailer Yamamoto with pick 22

Day two of the draft continues. The Oilers still have picks to make at 115, 146, 177, and 208.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 NHL Draft
Arizona Coyotes
Dmitri Samorukov
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers trade
Edmonton sports
NHL draft
Oilers Dmitri Samorukov
Oilers draft picks
Oilers draft selections
Oilers Stuart Skinner
Stuart Skinner

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News