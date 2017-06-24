Protesters demand protection for historic Notman Garden

A few dozen activists gathered at Notman Garden at Clark and Milton streets on Saturday, demanding the city take action to keep the green space from becoming a condo development.

Activists say the 1,000-square-metre forest contains trees that are over 100 years old, and is home to rare and endangered species.

“It’s beautiful and amazing and I think this area should be protected,” said local resident Keah Hansen.

The protesters spoke of the garden’s historical significance, and how green spaces like it in Montreal are becoming increasingly rare.

“We don’t have many trees, we don’t have much greenery, so the trees become the lungs of the area. That’s why its important for us to preserve them,” said Tony Antakly, a university professor and the founder of the Citizens Movement for the Preservation of the Notman Garden.

Building permits haven’t been issued yet. The city doesn’t own the land, but they do have the power to protect it as a heritage site. The city tells Global News they recognize the significance of the space and are considering all options.

Activists ultimately hope to buy the land from the developer and turn it into something the whole community can use. They say they’ve raised about $2 million, and the city and the borough are among those who have offered to foot part of the bill.

“This money is coming from foundations, from private citizens, benefactors, rich people that are willing to help us that I can’t disclose at this time, the city, the borough,” Antakly said.

The group has a meeting coming up with the developer where it will try to convince them to accept an offer for the land.

Activists are hoping the speculator will be willing to give up future condo revenue to preserve a piece of Montreal history and nature.