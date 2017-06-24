Canada
June 24, 2017

OPP Underwater Unit investigating after vehicle drives off cliff into Lake Erie

OPP are on scene near Aylmer.

An attempted traffic stop took a strange turn Friday in Elgin County, near Aylmer.

Elgin County OPP said that their Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is at the scene on the shore of Lake Erie after a person informed them that a vehicle had driven over a cliff at the end of Springfield Road.

At approximately 5 p.m Friday, an Elgin County OPP officer was observing for a suspicious vehicle on Springfield Road. The officer spotted the vehicle and, while turning to conduct a traffic stop, noted a package being thrown from the vehicle. The officer stopped to retrieve the package before patrolling the last known route of the vehicle.

A citizen informed the officer that a vehicle was seen driving off a cliff at the end of Springfield Road and into the lake. Elgin County OPP have located the submerged vehicle and the Special Investigations Unit is now involved.

