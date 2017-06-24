Hamilton police seeking robbery suspect

Hamilton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Police responded to a report of a robbery in progress in the area of Upper James Street and Brucedale Avenue East shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

A lone man entered a convenience store demanding money. The suspect took off with the cash register, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect didn’t appear to be armed with a weapon and no one was injured.

Anyone who has any information on the identity of the suspect pictured above is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991 or Detective Constable Ryan Hay at 905-546-8938.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.