June 24, 2017 9:44 am

Hamilton police seeking robbery suspect

Police have released this photo of the suspect in the robbery and are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.

Hamilton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Police responded to a report of a robbery in progress in the area of Upper James Street and Brucedale Avenue East shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

A lone man entered a convenience store demanding money. The suspect took off with the cash register, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect didn’t appear to be armed with a weapon and no one was injured.

Anyone who has any information on the identity of the suspect pictured above is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991 or Detective Constable Ryan Hay at 905-546-8938.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

