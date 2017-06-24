Veterans Memorial Parkway Community Project comes to a close

After eight years and $1.5 million in infrastructure contributions, the Veterans Memorial Parkway Community Project is coming to an end.

A wrap-up event is taking place today at the 3M headquarters in London, on Tartan Dr. from 10 a.m. until noon. The event will highlight the achievements made in the program’s eight years of operation and expound upon potential future projects.

The program was part of the Veterans Memorial Parkway Landscape Enhancement Plan which began in 2011. The program’s mandate was to ensure that the trees and landscape of the 10 km route into the city are “thriving, not just surviving”.