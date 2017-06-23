Bail money seized from family of accused Calgary killer-on-the-run Nathan Gervais

The father of an accused killer who remains on the run from police had a portion his bail money seized.

Nathan Gervais, 22, was supposed to be under 24-hour house arrest while awaiting trial, charged with the first-degree murder of Lukas Strasser-Hird.

Strasser-Hird,18, was swarmed–kicked, beaten and stabbed to death outside of Vinyl nightclub in November 2013.

Just one week before jury selection for the trial, Gervais disappeared. Police said he wasn’t at his home when officers checked up on him on April 16, 2016. Investigators have never been able to track him down.

His father posted a $100,000 surety, along with $50,000 cash, Nov. 28, 2016.

On Friday, in an estreatment hearing, Crown prosecutor Ken McCaffrey asked the judge to seize all of the money.

Queen’s Bench Justice Eric Macklin ruled just two thirds of the full bail posted would be seized–amounting to $100,000.

“The judge considered the integrity of the bail process,” Alain Hepner, defence counsel for Gervais, said Friday.

But Strasser-Hird’s father said he’s disappointed with the decision.

“I wanted the full amount taken back,” Dale Hird said. “My son is worth more than 150 grand.”

A Canada-wide warrant remains out for Gervais.

Hird said still he hopes police are able to track him down so he can face a first-degree murder trial.

“We’re hoping he gets found and arrested. We want him to be held responsible for this,” he said.

Last June, a jury found Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera guilty of second-degree murder in the case. Joch Pouk was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.