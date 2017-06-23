Lethbridge selfie project celebrates Canada 150

Kelaine Devine loves to takes selfies. She takes them regularly on her way to and from work.

“A selfie says so much. What clothes you pick, what location you’re at, you know, you can communicate so much in just one picture,” she said.

Devine works at the Allied Arts Council of Lethbridge. She and her coworkers are asking residents to snap and send selfies on June 24 to be used in a time capsule, which will be bolted to a beam inside Casa for the next 50 years.

The project is part of a Canada 150 celebration.

“It’s a great way for the people of Lethbridge to talk to the people of Lethbridge in 2067,” Devine said.

Devine narrowed down her top three spots for the perfect self portrait in the city.

A public piece of art that represents parts of a train just outside the Galt Museum is her third favourite background.

“There are lots of different angles you can approach it from and get different views of yourself and the piece of art,” Devine said.

Number two on her list is inside a parking garage at 7 Street S and 4 Avenue S.

“I think it’s an unusual place in Lethbridge where people don’t necessarily know where you are when you take it.”

She discovered the garage one day while walking to work. Some of the concrete walls have circle cutouts, making it appealing for Devine.

“When you take a selfie in front of the first set of holes, you get the back set of holes that’s back lit and it creates this interesting composition.”

Her top spot is at Casa, right in front of glass artwork called “Mirrored Earth.” It’s a great spot for fans of the classic mirror shot, only this one has multiple mirrors.

“If you get your face in the right place, you actually look like you’re a Picasso because there will be a little bit of your face on one mirror and a little bit of your face on another mirror,” she said.

In 50 years, Devine will be in her 90s, but she has every intention of being there for the grand opening of the time capsule from 2017.

“It’s a date I will be here,” she said.

Devine is asking resident to send their selfies to selfies@artslethbridge.org.

The time capsule will be installed at Casa on Oct. 1. The selfies will be visible on Casa’s outdoor Digital Gallery screen from Sept. 9 to Oct. 21.